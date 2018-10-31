Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma owns a six-game winning streak in the rivalry with Texas Tech, averaging 50 points per win, going 4-2 against the spread along the way. How many points might the Sooners put up when they run with the Red Raiders on Saturday night in Lubbock?

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 10.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 47.5-32.0 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

Since losing to Texas a month ago OU is 2-0 both SU and ATS, including a 51-14 victory/cover over Kansas State last week. The Sooners drove the opening possession of the game 69 yards to a touchdown, led 17-0 after the first quarter and 34-7 at the half, on their way toward cashing in as 24-point favorites.

On the day Oklahoma racked up 702 yards of offense, 322 on the ground and 380 through the air, while holding the Wildcats to just 245 total yards. In fact, since making a change at the defensive coordinator spot the Sooners defense has limited two opponents to an average of 260 yards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has scored at least 45 points each of its last four games.

The Sooners have now out-gained and out-rushed every opponent this season except one, Army.

Why the Texas Tech Red Raiders can cover the spread

Texas Tech won two games in a row into last week but fell at Iowa State 40-31. The Red Raiders actually jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the Cyclones, fell down by a touchdown twice in the second half but tied the game twice, the second time at 31-31. Ultimately Texas Tech lost it on a grounding penalty from the end zone resulting in a safety with four minutes to go and a long Iowa State touchdown pass on the subsequent possession.

On the day the Red Raiders got out-gained by the Cyclones, but only by 59 yards. It was an earlier Iowa State pick-six and the safety that really hurt, and that last ISU touchdown cost Texas Tech the cover as five-point dogs.

Going into last week the Red Raiders had actually out-rushed four opponents in a row, going 3-1 ATS in the process.

Smart betting pick

Oklahoma won this matchup last season 49-27, covering a 20-point spread. But while the Sooners remain College Football Playoff contenders, Texas Tech is better than it was that day. OU will probably extend its winning streak in this series to seven straight but smart money here rides with the Raiders and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in six of Oklahoma's last seven games vs Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games in November.

The total has gone over in seven of Oklahoma's last nine games.

