Draymond Green: 'We Definitely Want to Win' vs. Pelicans for DeMarcus Cousins

Even though DeMarcus Cousins won't be on the court during the Golden State Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, his Warriors teammates intend to send a message to Boogie's former team on his behalf.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, Cousins asked the Warriors to make sure the Pelicans feel their wrath.

"Yeah, we definitely want to win for him," Draymond Green told reporters. "Obviously, he feels a [certain] way about...whatever."

