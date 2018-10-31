Draymond Green: 'We Definitely Want to Win' vs. Pelicans for DeMarcus Cousins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Even though DeMarcus Cousins won't be on the court during the Golden State Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, his Warriors teammates intend to send a message to Boogie's former team on his behalf.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, Cousins asked the Warriors to make sure the Pelicans feel their wrath.

"Yeah, we definitely want to win for him," Draymond Green told reporters. "Obviously, he feels a [certain] way about...whatever."

           

