Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Georgia owns an eight-game winning streak in the rivalry with Kentucky, winning games by an average of 20 points per game, going 6-2 against the spread in the process. In the biggest game in Lexington in memory, with a division title on the line, the Bulldogs battle the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.2-24.6 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

Georgia just bounced back from that bad loss at LSU three weeks ago to beat Florida at the Cocktail Party last week 36-17. The Bulldogs bounced out to a 10-0 lead over the Gators, fell down 14-13 early in the third quarter but immediately drove 72 yards to a touchdown and the lead. Georgia proceeded to finish the game on a 23-3 run for the win and the money as a 6.5-point favorite.

On the afternoon the Bulldogs out-gained Florida 429-275 and won the turnover battle 3-0, creating a plus-10 point differential.

Georgia has now out-gained and out-rushed every opponent this season except LSU.

With a victory Saturday the Bulldogs clinch the SEC East title, the first step on the way back to the College Football Playoff.

Why the Kentucky Wildcats can cover the spread

Kentucky reached 7-1 on the season with a 15-14 victory at Missouri last week. The Wildcats trailed the Tigers 14-3 well into the fourth quarter, then got within one score on a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown by Lynn Bowden. Kentucky then made a defensive stop, then drove 81 yards in the last minute and a half and won it on a short Terry Wilson touchdown pass on an extra play run with no time on the clock.

On the day the Wildcats out-gained the Tigers 385-249 and held a 21-13 edge in first downs. In fact, the Kentucky defense did not allow a Missouri first down in the second half.

The Wildcats have now out-gained and out-rushed every opponent this season except Texas A&M. Kentucky is also now 3-1 ATS as an underdog this season. With a win Saturday the Wildcats would clinch their first-ever berth in the SEC Championship Game.

Smart betting pick

Kentucky got lucky to win last week; that final play should never have taken place. Meanwhile, Georgia is still a CFP contender, but a loss Saturday would end those hopes. Also, the Bulldogs own the better showing this season against common opponents. The Wildcats are a great story this year but smart money here gives the points with Georgia.

College football betting trends

Georgia is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs Kentucky.

The total has gone UNDER in Kentucky's last five games.

Kentucky is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.