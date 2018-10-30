Jayson Tatum Jokes Kyrie Irving Shouldn't Credit Haircut for 31-Point Game

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving got a haircut and followed it up with his best game of the season, but his teammate Jayson Tatum doesn't want the guard to get superstitious.

"I told him, I said, 'If you have a good game tonight, don't blame it on the fro.' I told him I didn't want to hear nothing about your haircut," Tatum told reporters after Tuesday's game, per Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal.

Irving had been averaging just 14 points in his first six games while sporting his afro, but he changed up his look on Monday:

One day later, the five-time All-Star scored 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting in the 108-105 win over the Detroit Pistons, adding five rebounds and five assists.

While Tatum doesn't want to connect this performance to the haircut, Irving still might not let his hair grow out too long next time around.