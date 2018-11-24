Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Wizards After Hip Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis will miss Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards with a right hip strain, the team announced.

The Kentucky product already missed time earlier this season with an elbow injury. He played a career-high 75 games in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Davis is the most important player on the Pelicans' roster and the primary reason they could challenge some of the best teams in a loaded Western Conference. He is a versatile scorer who can exploit opposing defenses on the blocks or from the outside and is also one of the best defensive bigs in the league.

He is a five-time All-Star, three-time block champion, three-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection who averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds. 2.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season.

Davis is averaging 27.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals through 16 games in 2018-19.

While New Orleans cannot reasonably expect others to replicate Davis' impact while he is sidelined, it can turn toward the combination of Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle to remain afloat in the frontcourt.