Anthony Davis Will Not Play vs. Nuggets Because of Elbow Injury

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis will not play Monday night against the Denver Nuggets because of an elbow injury.

Davis also sat out Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz with the ailment. He played 75 games in each of the prior two seasons.

Davis is the one player the Pelicans cannot do without as a defensive force who can also spearhead the offense for extended stretches. He is one of the best players in the NBA as a five-time All-Star, three-time block champion, three-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection (one first-team nod).

The Kentucky product averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds. 2.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season and has followed with 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 2.5 steals in 2018-19, along with 4.8 assists.

The Pelicans are looking to make a deep playoff run after reaching the second round last season, but their prospects go only as far as Davis can carry them. Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle can anchor the frontcourt while he is sidelined, but it is imperative for New Orleans to have Davis in the lineup.