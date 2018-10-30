Rutgers LB Izaia Bullock Arrested on Attempted Double-Murder Charges

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree attempted murder charges and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly plotting to kill two "family members of an acquaintance."

Middlesex County prosecutor Andrew Carey and Rutgers police chief Kenneth Cop announced the charges (via Joe Brandt of NJ Advance Media). Brandt reported Rutgers has removed Bullock from its football team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

