Rutgers LB Izaia Bullock Arrested on Attempted Double-Murder Charges

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

A Rutgers helmet hangs behind their bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan defeated Rutgers 49-16. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree attempted murder charges and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly plotting to kill two "family members of an acquaintance." 

Middlesex County prosecutor Andrew Carey and Rutgers police chief Kenneth Cop announced the charges (via Joe Brandt of NJ Advance Media). Brandt reported Rutgers has removed Bullock from its football team.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Rutgers Football Tuesday Report

    Rutgers Football logo
    Rutgers Football

    Rutgers Football Tuesday Report

    ScarletNation.com
    via ScarletNation.com

    DT Chazz Wallace talks Rutgers offer

    Rutgers Football logo
    Rutgers Football

    DT Chazz Wallace talks Rutgers offer

    ScarletNation.com
    via ScarletNation.com

    Meyer Addresses Future, Details History of Brain Surgery

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Meyer Addresses Future, Details History of Brain Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Durkin to Return, Board Says He Was 'Unfairly Blamed'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Durkin to Return, Board Says He Was 'Unfairly Blamed'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report