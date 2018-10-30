Larry Drew Says He's 'Very Disappointed' Cavaliers Have Not Met Contract Demands

Jason Miller/Getty Images

While the Cleveland Cavaliers were expecting Larry Drew to take over as interim coach after firing Tyronn Lue, there appears to still be some disagreement.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, he hasn't received the new contract he wants as an interim coach and is "very disappointed" in the team.

Despite the lack of an offer, he won't quit and will instead "remain professional," per Tom Withers of the Associated Press. There is also the possibility that another person is brought in to serve as head coach while Drew remains an assistant.

"I'm fine with that," he said of someone else being in charge, per Sam Amico of Amico Hoops. "... My contract is up in July. Maybe Larry Drew isn't part of the future."

The controversy began Sunday when the Cavaliers announced the firing of Lue while also naming Drew the acting head coach. However, the 60-year-old as adamant this wasn't the case.

"I'm not the interim coach," Drew said Monday, per Withers. "I'm the voice right now."

He also noted he was in the midst of negotiations with the team but hadn't come to an agreement.

Drew has been with the Cavaliers since the 2014-15 season, helping the team reach four NBA Finals with one title.

Prior to that, he spent four years as a head coach in the NBA, including three with the Atlanta Hawks and one with the Milwaukee Bucks, and compiled a 143-169 record. He was also 10-14 in the playoffs, all with the Hawks.

While Lue's firing potentially provides him with an opportunity to get back to being a head coach, he is apparently being careful before agreeing to anything.