College Football Playoff Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Week 10 Top 25 Reveal

Alabama is at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings once again Clemson is right behind.

After that, LSU and Notre Dame find themselves tucked behind the top two, and they are both in an excellent position to put their signature on the college football season.

There were not a lot lot of surprises in the top four sports or even the top 10.

Michigan is poised in the No. 5 spot to make a move into the playoff picture if the Wolverines can go unbeaten the rest of the way. Michigan lost to Notre Dame in its season opener, but has not lost since. A challenging game with Penn State at home this weekend and in the regular season finale at Ohio State remain, as does a potential make-or-break game in the Big Ten title game.

Georgia lost earlier in the year at LSU, and that loss knocked the Bulldogs down the ladder from the No. 2 spot (Associated Press rankings) at the time. However, all is not lost in the tough SEC, because Georgia controls its own destiny.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he was not concerned about the initial rankings.

If the Bulldogs can beat Kentucky on the road this week, they will have the inside track on first place in the East Division. That means they would likely get a crack at Alabama or a rematch with LSU, and if Georgia wins each of their games from this point forward, it would be difficult to keep them from the playoffs.

Oklahoma would like to get back to the College Football Playoffs as well, and the only blemish on the Sooners' record is a loss to Texas.

Kyler Murray is a legitimate Heisman candidate and he can make an excellent case down the home stretch if he can perform at at a peak level and lead the Sooners to key wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia in the regular-season finale.

That's a daunting schedule, and Oklahoma would have to add another win in the Big 12 title game to have a shot at getting into the playoffs.

Notre Dame is undefeated and sits in the No. 4 spot at this point, but the Fighting Irish may not have any margin for error. They have a tough road game coming up Saturday at Northwestern and another road game to close the regular season at USC. They also have a home game against Syracuse, sitting 19th in the CFP rankings.

If Notre Dame loses any of those games, they could find themselves on the outside looking in because they don't have an opportunity to play in a conference championship game, and that could work against them.

That's just the opposite of Alabama, because the Crimson Tide has a dominant team and if it lost one regular-season game or in the SEC title game, this team would almost certainly get the full respect from the committee.

Alabama lost a regular-season game last year, made it to the playoffs and won the national championship game. The Crimson Tide faces its biggest challenge of the season Saturday night at Tiger Stadium against LSU.

Even though LSU has had impressive wins this season against Miami, Auburn and Georgia, they are 14.5-point home underdogs to the Crimson Tide, per OddsShark.

Even if LSU manages the monumental upset, it would have to win out and take down an opponent from the SEC East in the conference title game. That opponent would most likely be Georgia or Kentucky.

Central Florida was unbeaten last year and is perfect once again this season. However, the Knights didn't make it into the playoffs a year ago, and it appears to be an uphill fight again this year.

The Knights have a tough closing schedule with games against Temple and South Florida, and they may be able to drum up support for a playoff appearance if they can have another undefeated season.