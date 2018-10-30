Top Takeaways from Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen's 1st Press Conference

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Mets introduced new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen Tuesday and he used his press conference to convert fans that were unsure of the hire.

"We will win now. We will win in the future," Van Wagenen told reporters. "We're going to develop a winning culture and a winning mindset, and we will deliver this city and this fanbase a team they can be proud of."

The new GM joins the team after spending his career as an agent, serving as a co-head of CAA's baseball division. In this capacity, he represented several current Mets stars like Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes.

However, he explained that there wouldn't be a conflict of interest in his new role.

Van Wagenen said he has divested all of his current and future commissions from CAA. Mets COO Jeff Wilpon also noted that the GM will have to recuse himself from negotiations of former clients.

On the other hand, fans will be excited to hear of Van Wagenen's interest in targeting big-name players on the open market.

"I expect to be in on every free agent," Van Wagenen said, per Tim Healey of Newsday.

Fans have complained for years about the New York squad acting like a small-market team when it comes to acquiring talent, but the new administration could seek to change that.

Another significant change could be the increase in analytics, which Van Wagenen also discussed Tuesday:

"I look forward to working with the analytics team here and building it out," he said. "And I think we need to make sure our in-game management is bolstered, and have an understanding of how to value assets, both in the minor leagues and major leagues."

The question now is whether he can turn these plans into practice and help the Mets become a winner after back-to-back losing seasons.