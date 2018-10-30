NFL Rumors: Bills RB LeSean McCoy 'Highly Unlikely' to Be Traded Before Deadline

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly "highly unlikely" to deal running back LeSean McCoy before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN provided the update and noted "several" teams reached out to the Bills about McCoy's availability, but the sense is he won't be moved.

The 30-year-old University of Pittsburgh product has struggled to produce as part of the team's 31st-ranked offense. He's tallied 257 rushing yards on 75 carries and 167 receiving yards on 19 catches with no touchdowns during Buffalo's 2-6 start.

McCoy responded, "Who knows?" when asked whether he'd get traded before the deadline following Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

"This is my team," he said. "They've done a lot to me. Loyalty to me. I'm happy here. But it doesn't matter whether I was here or anywhere else, playing a season like this, you would be mad. I don't think it's a matter of where I'm at. It's just what's been taking place and how things are going offensively."

Although McCoy has not been immune to the Bills' struggles, his track record suggests he could provide a boost for a contender.

The former Philadelphia Eagles standout has been a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro during his 10-year NFL career. He put up 1,586 yards from scrimmage with eight touchdowns in 2017.

McCoy is also under contract through the 2019 campaign, so a trade wouldn't be a rental, which should help the Bills' return if they move him in the final hours before the deadline.

It doesn't sound like Buffalo has received any strong offers, though.