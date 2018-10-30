West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns: Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Since becoming conference rivals six years ago the series between Texas and West Virginia is dead even at three games apiece both straight up and against the spread. And the oddsmakers seem to think these teams are still pretty equal heading into Saturday afternoon's Big 12 duel in Austin.

College football point spread: The Longhorns opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.6-29.5 Longhorns (College football picks on every game)

Why the West Virginia Mountaineers can cover the spread

The Mountaineers bounced back from that bad loss at Iowa State three weeks ago to bomb Baylor last Thursday 58-14. West Virginia scored a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage against the Bears, led 10-0 after one quarter then poured it on with touchdowns on four straight second-quarter possessions for a 41-0 halftime lead. Both Baylor's scores came in second-half garbage time, as the Mountaineers covered easily as 15-point favorites.

On the evening, West Virginia out-gained the Bears 568-287 and won the turnover battle 4-0, creating a plus-10 point differential. The Mountaineers have now out-gained six of their seven opponents this season.

At 4-1 in conference play, West Virginia is tied for first place in the Big 12 with Texas and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers get the Sooners in Morgantown for the season finale.

Why the Texas Longhorns can cover the spread

The Longhorns are looking for a bounce-back effort of their own this week, after falling at Oklahoma State last week 38-35. Texas spotted the Cowboys the first seven points of the game and trailed 31-14 at the half. The Longhorns later pulled to within 31-28 and 38-35 but couldn't quite complete the comeback.

The key play on the night may have been a holding call on a third down that negated a Texas first down when the Longhorns had the ball in the fourth quarter down by just a field goal.

Prior to last week's loss, Texas had won six games in a row, including that upset over Oklahoma. So at 4-1 in conference play, the Longhorns are tied for first place in the Big 12 with OU and West Virginia, and they own the tie-breaker on the Sooners.

Smart betting pick

The Mountaineers are coming off a rousing rebound victory while Texas is coming off a disheartening defeat. But in college football what's up one week is often down the next and vice-versa. Also, the Longhorns won this matchup last year 28-14, and they're better now than they were then. The smart money here takes Texas.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in three of West Virginia's last four games vs Texas.

The total has gone under in 17 of Texas's last 21 games vs its conference.

Texas is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games after consecutive ATS losses.

