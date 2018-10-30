Ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to Visit More Teams, 'Nowhere Near' Making a Decision

Sam Craft/Associated Press

One month after announcing his intention to transfer, former Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant is not close to making a determination on his future.

"I'm nowhere near ready to make a decision. I still have visits in place," Bryant said after a recent visit to Missouri, according to Matt Connolly of The State. "So I'm not ready to make a decision, but they checked the boxes for me. It's still an open decision right now."

Along with Missouri, Bryant also intends to visit North Carolina and Arkansas, while Mississippi State is also an option.

The senior revealed to Manie Robinson of the Greenville News near the end of September that he would transfer after losing his starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence, citing, "It's what's best for me and my future." He also noted that he didn't "feel like I've gotten a fair shot."

He later expanded upon his decision with ESPN's Maria Taylor:

Bryant took over under center for Clemson after Deshaun Watson moved on to the NFL following the 2016 season. He went 16-2 in his year-plus of starting and even led the Tigers to the College Football Playoffs last season.

Despite Bryant's success, coach Dabo Swinney believed Lawrence was the best option moving forward. Bryant completed 66.7 percent of his passes for two touchdowns and one interception in four games this season.

While the 22-year-old isn't ready to make a decision, he could see himself being a Tiger...a Missouri Tiger.

"It was definitely a great experience, great time, just really getting up there and just hearing from the coaches' perspective and seeing for myself firsthand what all they're about. I really could see myself there," Bryant told Connolly. "To me, I felt like at the end of the day I look back, they checked all my boxes."

But again, he wants to make sure he does his due diligence so he can make an informed decision.

"I'm enjoying it, but at the same time, I'm just making sure I'm keeping my eyes and ears open while I'm going out to these different schools, different places, because it's a business decision," Bryant said. "I want to make sure I get this right. I'm just making sure that I surround myself around good people and just get in the perfect situation where I'm able to showcase my ability and compete at a high level as well."

For now, Missouri, North Carolina and Co. must wait for the process to play itself out. Coaches will have a chance to try to sell Bryant on their respective program in the meantime.