Delaware RB Khory Spruill Charged with Assaulting Man After Mom Hit by Car

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

University of Delaware running back Khory Spruill was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief after allegedly attacking a 77-year-old man Saturday, according to Josephine Peterson and Kevin Tresolini of the Delaware News Journal.

The 77-year-old was driving when he allegedly hit Spruill's mother, Sakeena Pickett, who was walking outside a crosswalk. When he got out of the car, Spruill allegedly attacked the driver and punched him in the head.

Lt. Andrew Rubin of the Newark police said the driver suffered injuries to his face but drove off without receiving medical attention. He hasn't been charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, Spruill turned himself into police before being released on $6,500 bail.

The Clinton, Maryland, native played his high school ball at local powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, where he was a 2-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He has seen limited playing time during his first two seasons at Delaware but appeared in all 11 games during his freshman season.

After totaling 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2017, he has 37 rushing yards and one score so far in his sophomore season.