Patriots Rumors: Josh Gordon to Be Disciplined vs. Bills for Being Late

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon will be held out "about a quarter" of Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of tardiness, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The discipline is expected to last several series before he sees regular work for the rest of the game.

While being late might be a minor infraction for some, Gordon is likely on a very short leash considering his history.

The former Cleveland Browns star has been suspended multiple times by the NFL and missed nearly three full seasons due to the league's substance abuse policy. While he was expected to finally complete a full season in 2018 with the Browns, the team finally gave up on him in September when he reportedly showed up late and was "not himself," according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Team doctors had apparently thought he was "on the verge of relapsing."

After threatening to release him, he was eventually traded to the Patriots, where he has made a positive impact on the team.

In four games with New England, Gordon has 13 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown. He also has 16 targets over the last two games while becoming a bigger focal point of the offense.

The Patriots will likely be fine without him at the start of the game, with Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan taking on extra responsibility in the passing attack. Being 13.5-point favorites, per OddsShark, also provides significantly margin for error.

However, this type of discipline for someone with Gordon's history bears watching to see how he will respond.