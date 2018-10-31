Remaining Games That Will Have the Biggest Impact on College Football Playoff

0 of 7

When the calendar turns to November, every regular-season game has College Football Playoff implications for contenders. Some, still, are more impactful than others.

In Week 10 alone, the SEC features a pair of clashes between Top 11 teams. Alabama is the only unbeaten squad, but LSU, Georgia and Kentucky all hold 7-1 records. The results of those two showdowns will determine the league's remaining title hopes.

The picture is clearer for every other Power Five conference—plus Notre Dame—so it's a matter of survival.

Given the rash of upsets recently, no opponent should be taken lightly. It's possible some of the programs fall out of contention earlier after an unexpected loss. But all of the remaining one- and zero-loss teams have a marquee regular-season matchup left to play.

And often, it's with each other.

Note: We love you, Group of Five schools. However, any of UCF, Houston, Utah State and Fresno State would need a minor miracle to actually be in the conversation.