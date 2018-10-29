Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Most Impressive Performances from 2018 World Series

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The most impressive performances from the 2018 World Series came from the unlikeliest of players.

The Boston Red Sox benefited from standout showings by a journeyman first baseman and a pitcher with a history of postseason struggles.

As for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who fell short in the World Series for the second consecutive season, they received some impressive performances of their own, but they just weren't enough to overpower the machine that was the Red Sox.

Thanks to the collection of brilliant outings over five games, the Red Sox are headed home to celebrate their fourth World Series crown in 15 years, while the Dodgers are left to figure out what went wrong once again.

Most Impressive World Series Performances

Steve Pearce

Steve Pearce's second-ever postseason participation will live on in baseball lore forever.

The World Series Most Valuable Player bashed a pair of home runs in Game 5 to secure his spot in baseball history and send the Red Sox back home with a trophy.

Pearce recorded the best batting average of any Boston player with more than 10 at-bats, and he led the ball club in home runs and RBI in five World Series games.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Most of Pearce's damage was done in the final two games of the series, as he drove in seven runs, four in Game 4 and three in Game 5.

Prior to the 2018 postseason, Pearce had one RBI in seven playoff contests from Baltimore's run to the ALCS in 2014.

Before Game 4, the 35-year-old was an afterthought when discussing the Boston lineup, as he failed to record a hit in four straight games.

But the MVP showed up in the most critical moments, with an eighth-inning home run in Games 4 and 5, as well as a first-inning blast that set the tone for the series-clinching victory.

David Price

The other Boston player deserving of MVP honors was David Price, who got rid of his postseason demons with a pair of terrific performances in Games 2 and 5.

Price, who earned his first postseason victory as a starter in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, twirled a pair of gems on the mound, as he gave up three earned runs over 13 innings.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

In the process, Price eliminated any concerns about his postseason production that lingered from his awful showing in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

Price's Game 5 performance was his most important, as he allowed the tired Boston bullpen to rest as he kept the Dodgers lineup off balance.

The left-handed hurler wasn't overpowering like some of the other pitchers in the World Series, as he recorded five strikeouts in each start, but he was on point and didn't make many mistakes.

Because of his turnaround in the ALCS and World Series, Price forever reversed the narrative around his postseason capabilities, and he'll go down as one of the most important figures of Boston's championship run.

Justin Turner

Bright spots were hard to come by for the Dodgers, but they did have a few players who stepped up to give them a fighting chance in each game.

Third baseman Justin Turner hit .333 in the World Series and recorded the most hits of any Dodgers player with eight.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Turner's production came in bunches, as he had three games in which he produced two or more hits, including three base knocks each in Games 1 and 4.

Unfortunately for Turner, the batters behind him in the Los Angeles order were unable to deliver the same results at the plate.

Turner crossed the plate twice in the World Series because of the inefficiency of players like Manny Machado, who hit .182 in what could have been his final appearances in a Dodgers uniform.

