'Trans People Deserve to Live' Banner Displayed at World Series Game 5

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: A banner with the words 'Trans People Deserve to Live' is displayed during Game Five of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Protesters used Game 5 of the World Series as an opportunity to unleash a political banner Sunday night at Dodger Stadium:

"Trans people deserve to live," the banner read.

The protest comes after last week's news that the White House is considering rolling back recognition and protections for transgender people, according to Erica L. Green, Katie Benner and Robert Pear of the New York Times.

While the World Series is usually a big enough audience to gain recognition for any protest, it could be even more effective with President Donald Trump watching the games.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday night after the Dodgers' Game 4 loss to question manager Dave Roberts' decision to take out starting pitcher Rich Hill in the seventh inning with Los Angeles leading 4-0.

Related

    119-Win Red Sox Cemented as 1 of the Best Teams Ever

    MLB logo
    MLB

    119-Win Red Sox Cemented as 1 of the Best Teams Ever

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    🚨Red Sox Win 4th World Series Since 2004 🏆

    MLB logo
    MLB

    🚨Red Sox Win 4th World Series Since 2004 🏆

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kershaw on Possible Opt-Out: 'We Have 3 Days to Talk'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kershaw on Possible Opt-Out: 'We Have 3 Days to Talk'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Have Their New Playoff Hero

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Have Their New Playoff Hero

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report