Nia Jax Eliminates Ember Moon to Win WWE Evolution Women's Battle Royal

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Nia Jax earned a world title opportunity after winning the women's Battle Royal at Evolution on Sunday night at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Jax eliminated Ember Moon to be the last woman standing in the ring. Moon put up a valiant effort to try to get Jax over the top rope, but Jax's strength was too much to overcome.

Jax wasted little time turning her focus to the Raw Women's Championship, throwing down the gauntlet for either Ronda Rousey or Nikki Bella.

It's unclear how or when Jax will receive her title shot. WWE didn't specify whether she'll challenge the Raw women's champion at Survivor Series—her next pay-per-view chance—or have the luxury of naming the time and place, like the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Jax defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to win the Raw Women's Championship for the first time. She dropped the belt to Bliss at Money in the Bank in June, when Bliss cashed in the MITB briefcase. Jax lost a rematch at Extreme Rules.

Jax's title reign was brief and mostly forgettable. Most fans expected she'd lose the belt at Money in the Bank as soon as WWE announced her singles match with Rousey in May. Jax deserves an extended run with the Raw Women's Championship where she's not overshadowed by Rousey.

Sunday's Battle Royal delivered plenty of memorable moments aside from Jax's victory.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce verbally ran down both the Uniondale crowd and their fellow combatants as they walked to the ring. The strategy backfired, as the other wrestlers joined forces to eliminate The IIconics immediately after the bell rang.

WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, who turns 57 in November, had a great showing. She was one of the final six wrestlers left and got to enjoy a brief dance party with Carmella.

Zelina Vega played the role of Santino Marella from the 2011 Royal Rumble. She had been hiding outside the ring and waited until she could eliminate both Jax and Moon, who were draped over the top rope. Unfortunately for Vega, she didn't finish the job. Jax retaliated by sending Vega out with a gorilla press slam.

All in all, the Battle Royal was a great showcase for Jax while spotlighting the women's wrestlers—past and present—who have helped revolutionize the division.