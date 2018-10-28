College Football Week 10 Odds: Early Lines for Alabama vs. LSU, Other Top Games

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Fans can already start preparing for a loaded weekend of college football with the latest point spreads, courtesy of OddsShark.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU highlight Saturday's slate, with Alabama opening as a 14.5-point favorite on the road. No. 6 Georgia is also a double-digit road favorite over No. 11 Kentucky.

LSU has been impressive this year with three wins over teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time, including a 36-16 home blowout over Georgia.

However, Alabama has simply been too good for the spread to be any lower. The Crimson Tide have the best scoring offense in the country with Tua Tagovailoa leading the squad to 54.1 points per game. With the defense being as good as usual, the program has been outscoring opponents by 38.2 points per game.

Not a single Alabama game has been within 20 points.

While some could hope for an upset, just being within the two-touchdown spread could be an accomplishment for the Tigers.

In addition to the SEC battles, No. 5 Michigan will try to keep its hold in the Big Ten while adding to its possible playoff resume with a game against No. 14 Penn State. The Wolverines have been excellent defensively this season, and it is a major reason why they are 11-point favorites.

No. 12 West Virginia and No. 15 Texas will also battle, with the Longhorns only opening as a 1.5-point favorite.

This is the only one of the four battles between Top 15 opponents where oddsmakers expect a close game, but fans should be treated to some funs games throughout the day.