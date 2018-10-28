NBA Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler 'Assured' Timberwolves Will Trade Him by Owner

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves were embarrassed Friday night and had a whole weekend to stew in their frustrations.

Jimmy Butler finished with four points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 and seven. The team shot just 32.1 percent and was booed off its home floor in a 125-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was every bit the dejected, frustrated performance you would expect from a team engulfed in controversy.

"I don't consider anything drama," Butler told reporters following the game. "I consider it business."

Unfortunately for Butler, business can be dramatic. And he's the centerpiece of the NBA's worst ongoing drama.

Butler's made no secret about his desire to exit the franchise, and the controversy is clearly weighing on his teammates. Towns looks like a shell of himself. Andrew Wiggins looked to be taking another step back before a quad injury cost him the last two games.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has, for his part, told Butler privately the team is still planning to trade him, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.com.

It's fair to wonder how committed they are. The Wolves have fielded a number of offers for Butler but have not budged on their demands for a haul fitting of his superstar billing. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Houston Rockets offered four future first-round picks.

The Wolves, specifically coach Tom Thibodeau, want a more immediate impact player to join the lineup. Houston's offer would only include the contracts of Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight. The latter can be an asset when he's healthy but remains sidelined following an ACL tear that cost him the entire 2017-18 season.

The Rockets, who fashion themselves as title contenders despite their slow start, are not in a position to trade any actual basketball players.

The Miami Heat are the other known contender for Butler's services.