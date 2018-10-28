Amway College Football Poll 2018: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

John Raoux/Associated Press

No teams are safe in college football, a lesson a few programs learned the hard way over the weekend. And as always, that shook up the latest Amway Coaches Poll, though most of the nation's top contenders remained safe.

Below, we'll take a look at the poll and a look back at the major results from the weekend.

Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

5. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Ohio State

9. UCF

10. West Virginia

11. Washington State

12. Kentucky

13. Penn State

14. Florida

15. Texas

16. Utah

17. Houston

18. Iowa

19. Washington

20. Utah State

21. Mississippi State

22. Virginia

23. Fresno State

24. Syracuse

25. Boston College

Analysis

Most of the teams hovering around the top 10 heading into Week 9 escaped the weekend unscathed. Two weren't so lucky.

Florida was the first to fall, seeing its SEC title and playoff hopes take a major hit with a 36-17 drubbing at the hands of Georgia. The Gators' inability to get the Bulldogs off the field—Georgia converted eight of its 14 third-down attempts and scored all four of its touchdowns on third down—was the difference.

"When you can't get off the field, you get the results we got today," Florida defensive end Cece Jefferson said, per the Associated Press.

Georgia's win kept it firmly in the national title conversation. That conversation still includes teams like Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma, who also picked up big wins Saturday.

That conversation no longer includes Texas, however, after Oklahoma State upset the Longhorns, 38-35, jumping ahead with 31 first-half points before holding on. Texas showed heart, coming back from a 31-14 halftime deficit, but it was too little, too late.

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

"Extremely proud of the way that our guys fought in the second half," Longhorns head coach Tom Herman told reports, per the AP. "When we pulled to within three with 11 minutes left, I don't think there was any doubt in anyone's mind on that sideline that we were going to win the game. But we didn't, and we didn't play our best down the stretch."

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

Kentucky, on the other hand, saved its best for last. The upstart Wildcats kept their magical season going, beating Missouri 15-14 on Terry Wilson's game-winning touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Conrad with no time left on the clock.

"Amazing victory by our team," head coach Mark Stoops said, per the AP. "Just could not be more proud of this group, the way we just stuck together."

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

"I had that championship-winning mentality," Wilson said, referring to the game-winning toss. "At that point in the game, you've got to have that mindset. Playing quarterback, you've got to have it. I felt like it was unacceptable for us not go down there and score, because we had so many opportunities to go put it up."

Next week's rankings should include more movement with major matchups on tap, including Penn State at Michigan, Texas A&M at Auburn, West Virginia at Texas, Georgia at Kentucky, Stanford at Washington and the game of the week, Alabama at LSU.