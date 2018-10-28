Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Fine' After Head Injury; Was 'Probably Knocked Out'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was "probably knocked out" after catching an inadvertent elbow from Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in the first quarter of Saturday's 113-91 win.

"I just got hit in the head," Antetokounmpo said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I tried to block the shot. I fell down. I don't remember much after that. I have to be careful with that. We did some [concussion] tests in the second quarter and some additional tests in the third quarter.

"I just remember the hit. But I'm fine."

Antetokounmpo continued to play in the first half after the hit before being tested for a concussion to start the second half. He played just three minutes in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo only played 19 minutes, though he still finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block.

"He is resilient. I hit him with the elbow, unintentionally," Gordon said. "It was hard. Props to him for coming back into the game."

The Greek Freak has played like an MVP candidate thus far, averaging 25.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game for the 6-0 Bucks. His ability to impact the game in every facet makes him one of the most dynamic players in the NBA, and the new-look Bucks under head coach Mike Budenholzer are fully equipped to take advantage of his unique skill set.

The offseason additions of Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova and Donte DiVincenzo (draft) have provided perimeter shooting and size around Antetokounmpo, opening up the lane for his drives and giving him options to find on the perimeter. The Bucks have looked like one of the NBA's best teams in the process, averaging 119.3 points per game (fifth), 103.3 points-per-game allowed (fourth) and 55.3 rebounds per game (first).

But everything revolves around Antetokounmpo. Keeping him healthy will be vital for the Bucks as they chase the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference.