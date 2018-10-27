Winners and Losers from Week 9 in College Football

0 of 13

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Two of 2017's College Football Playoff teams used Week 9 to offer a clear reminder: We're back for more.

After No. 2 Clemson completely obliterated Florida State during the noon session, seventh-ranked Georgia played a terrific second half to derail No. 9 Florida's hopes of an upset.

They're here. And probably not going anywhere.

Compared to previous weeks, college football's most recent slate was relatively tame. Though a few Top 25 programs fell, it was either to another ranked opponent or an unsurprising loss.

Still, there was still plenty of action to dissect. We've got you covered.