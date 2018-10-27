World Series 2018: Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 4 Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Boston Red Sox, 3-2 in 18 innings in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday. Boston now leads the series two games to one heading into Game 4 on Saturday night at 8:09 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at some odds, prop bets and a Game 4 score prediction.

Odds

Per OddsShark, Los Angeles is a -170 favorite over Boston (bet $170 to win $100), and the game has an over/under of eight runs. Bets immediately came in on L.A. and the over when the Game 4 line was initially posted, as the Dodgers were initially -150 favorites in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.

The moves are in reaction to Game 3, as the Dodgers grabbed series momentum with their seven-hour, 20-minute win capped by a Max Muncy walk-off home run. The emotional toll of losing a marathon World Series game may be too much for Boston to overcome.

Both bullpens are also taxed, and the previously tabbed Game 4 starter (Nathan Eovaldi) is unavailable, as he was Boston's only pitcher from the 12th through 18th innings.

On the plus side for Boston, only one reliever (closer Craig Kimbrel) pitched more than one full inning on Friday. On the minus side, Boston must find a way to build a bridge from innings one through nine with Eovaldi now out. That may be a tall order against a Dodgers team that has 12 players who hit 11 or more home runs this season.

The Red Sox are facing tough Game 4 obstacles, which explains the opening line and line movement.

Prop Bets (Top 10 and Ties for MVP)

Boston Red Sox OF Mookie Betts: 13-5

Boston Red Sox DH JD Martinez: 10-3

Boston Red Sox OF Andrew Benintendi: 4-1

Boston Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts: 9-1

Los Angeles Dodgers IF Max Muncy: 13-1

Los Angeles Dodgers SS Manny Machado: 13-1

Boston Red Sox SP David Price: 14-1

Boston Red Sox SP/RP Nathan Eovaldi: 17-1

Boston Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr.: 17-1

Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers: 20-1

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger: 20-1

Bettors can get great value on any MVP pick. Per Oddschecker, no player has higher odds than Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, who will likely be the American League MVP.

Betts would be the safest pick as the best player on the team most likely to win the World Series. Despite the loss, the Red Sox are still up two games to one and -325 favorites to win it all, per OddsShark. Their worst-case scenario after five games is being down 3-2 but still getting to play at home to close out the Fall Classic.

If you're searching for a good value, consider Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. at 17-1 and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger at 20-1.

Bradley is a defensive wizard who has a newfound knack for timely hits. His eighth-inning home run on Friday tied the game at one. Bradley was also named the ALCS MVP after homers in Games 3 and 4 in Houston helped the team to two victories.

Bellinger's laser throw from center field to nab Boston second baseman Ian Kinsler at the plate in the 10th innings helped preserve a 1-1 tie. Granted, he's been ice-cold at the plate (.100 batting average), but Bellinger is capable of getting hot (as seen in the 2018 NLCS) and knocking a massive home run out of the park (he has 64 in his two-year career).

Score Prediction

As of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, no starter has been announced for Game 4 on either side.

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times provided insight as to whom that might be for the Dodgers, though:

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill went 11-5 and struck out 150 batters in 132.2 innings with a 3.66 ERA this season. He's done well in this year's playoffs, allowing just three earned runs in 10.1 innings while punching out 10.

However, Hill has been wild of late, with nine walks during that same span. That may be an anomaly, as his this season walk rate was just 7.5 percent, per FanGraphs.

L.A. has the luxury of going deeper into the game (barring a Hill blowup) and figuring out a path to the ninth inning from the middle frames onward.

But one has to wonder how the Red Sox are going to get this done after an excruciating loss in which their scheduled Game 4 starter was used extensively.

The Red Sox can throw out left-hander Drew Pomeranz, but he had a 6.08 ERA in 27 games this season. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez would seem like the better option, but he missed half of July and all of August with an injury and struggled in his return in September (5.40 ERA). He allowed five earned runs in two of his four starts.

Ultimately, it's hard to back Boston despite the good value. Take the Dodgers and the over.

Pick: Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4