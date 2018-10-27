World Series 2018: Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 4 TV Schedule and Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It seemed as if the game would go on forever. The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers kept battling into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Finally, Max Muncy put an end to the drama. He homered in the bottom of the 18th inning, driving a pitch from Boston relief pitcher Nathan Eovaldi over the left-field wall to end a seven-hour, 20-minute game. It was the longest game in World Series history, both in innings and time.

The home run gave the Dodgers a 3-2 victory in Game 3, allowing Los Angeles to narrow the World Series gap to 2-1.

Game 4 is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m. ET on Saturday and will be televised by Fox.

Joc Pederson homered in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead Friday, and Jackie Bradley Jr. belted a tying home run in the eighth inning.

The Red Sox took the lead in the 13th inning on a walk by Brock Holt, a stolen base and infield hit by Eduardo Nunez. The Dodgers ended up tying it with two outs in the bottom of the inning on an infield hit by Yasiel Puig and a poor throw by Ian Kinsler as he attempted nail Puig.

Kinsler had lost his balance after making the pick up, and Puig appeared to be no more than halfway down the line. If he had steadied himself, it seemed that Kinsler had the time to throw Puig out. But it didn't work out that way.

The Dodgers will attempt to level the series with Rich Hill on the mound, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora was not ready to announce his starter after the game.

"How do you say it," Cora said. "TBA."

As Cora's postgame press conference wore on, he said "it most likely will be a lefty."

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Eovaldi pitched remarkably in relief, coming in at the start of the 12th inning and throwing 97 pitches and keeping the Red Sox in the game. "Nate was unbelievable tonight," Cora said. "You can't ask for more of an effort than he gave tonight. He was basically perfect."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was equally effusive about Eovaldi. "Even though he did it to us, Eovaldi was remarkable," Roberts said. "He was unbelievable for that team."

As good as Eovaldi was to finish the game, Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler was equally impressive at the start of the game. He pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven without allowing a base on balls.

The likely starter for Boston seems to be either Game 1 starter Chris Sale or Eduardo Rodriguez. Sale would be pitching on three days' rest, and that could be risky because he has struggled with shoulder issues in the second half of the season.

Rodriguez pitched to just one batter Friday night, and he has been limited in the postseason. However, Rodriquez was 13-5 in the regular season with a 3.82 earned-run average, and he struck out 146 hitters in 129.2 innings.

Drew Pomeranz, who was added to the roster prior to the World Series, could also have a chance to start for the Red Sox.

Prediction

The Game 3 loss seemed quite costly for the Red Sox. While they still lead in the World Series, Cora used Rick Porcello to start the game, and he pitched 4.2 innings. Game 2 starter David Price pitched 0.2 innings, and Eovaldi pitched for more than six.

Cora has to scramble to find a starter for Game 4, and his bullpen is depleted. Meanwhile, Rich Hill gets the start in Game 4, and that's just how Roberts planned it.

The pendulum was swinging toward the Red Sox after the first two games, but it appears to be going toward the Dodgers following Friday's marathon.

Look for Los Angeles to win Game 4 and square this suddenly remarkable World Series.