Tony Clark: Mets GM Candidate Brodie Van Wagenen Concerns Players

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

MLB Players' Association Executive Director Tony Clark said Friday players are concerned about agent Brodie Van Wagenen being a finalist for the New York Mets' general manager position.

According to ESPN.com, Clark acknowledged that players are worried about Van Wagenen using information gained as an agent against them in negotiating contracts as a GM: "They understand the opportunities that exist for representatives to make the decisions that they are going to make. To the extent that possibility exists, I would be confident in suggesting that the understanding and appreciation for confidential information remains so."

Clark also noted "membership is paying attention" in reference to the MLB Players' Association keeping close tabs on the situation.

Van Wagenen represents several Mets players, including starting pitchers Jacob de Grom and Noah Syndergaard, as well as outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and third baseman Todd Frazier.

He also represents Mets minor league outfielder and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

Agent Scott Boras appeared Friday on ESPN Radio and sympathized with the concern of players across Major League Baseball:

"When you're fluid and you're going from agency to management, the fact of the matter is, how does a player know that you won't make that change at any time. Why would he tell you the most intimate things in the world, knowing you're going to be negotiating against him?

"And more importantly, the owner that hires someone, how do they know, owner know, while they might be expressing loyalty to you, they also have a group of people that they worked with for a long time who they were loyal to. How do they know that he won't shift that loyalty from you to the other side?"

The 44-year-old Van Wagenen is the co-head of the baseball division at CAA Sports.

He is interviewing to replace Sandy Alderson, who took a leave of absence from the organization in June after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Mets went 77-85 in 2018, and they have reached the playoffs just twice since 2007.