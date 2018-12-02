Suns' Devin Booker Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Lakers After Chasing Loose Ball

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 24, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lakers defeated the Suns 131-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was removed from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a hamstring injury, the Suns announced.

The injury occurred during the second quarter as Booker was running after a loose ball. He pulled up and immediately grabbed his left hamstring.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli showed Lakers players Tyson Chandler and LeBron James tending to Booker:

The 22-year-old gave the Suns an injury scare earlier this season when he strained his hamstring on Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He proceeded to miss the next three games.

"Just took a bad step, felt it, that's all I know," Booker told reporters after the game. "I'm going to sleep it off and tomorrow have a better understanding of what's going on."

The Suns have made the Kentucky product the centerpiece of their future. He signed a max contract extension in July and has continued his ascent by averaging 24.5 points per game and shooting 44.0 percent through 18 games this season. 

With Booker out of action, more attention will be paid to Deandre Ayton. That duo will be the guiding force for Phoenix's future, but their attempts to develop chemistry will have to wait for the time being. 

