Barcelona Stars Reportedly Unhappy with Ousmane Dembele 'Disciplinary Problems'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Sevilla at the Camp Nou on October 20, 2018 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Some of Barcelona's star men are said to be concerned about the conduct of Ousmane Dembele amid reports he turned up 25 minutes late for the team's UEFA Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) the "disciplinary problems" are being regularly showcased by Dembele have worried some of the dressing room "heavyweights" at the Camp Nou.

In addition, it's reported there has been a "divorce" between the France international and manager Ernesto Valverde following the Inter game. 

As relayed by Ullal, in Barcelona's previous La Liga fixture against Sevilla, Dembele is said to have taken 10 minutes to get himself ready to enter the match following Lionel Messi's injury, leaving his team to play with 10 men for that time.

It's also been reported by Albert Aubach of Sport that Dembele arrived late for the game against Inter. The players are said to be told to arrive two hours before kick-off, but Dembele did not make it to the Camp Nou for the 6 p.m. (BST) cutoff. 

Dembele himself has taken to Instagram to seemingly dismiss those reports though, per BarcaTimes:

Per Aubach, in the past Gerard Pique has made reference to Dembele's disregard for punctuality.

As noted by Spanish football journalist Samuel Marsden, there didn't appear to be any chance of the former Borussia Dortmund man being introduced into the game, which Barca eventually won 2-0:

Dembele became Barcelona's record signing in the summer of 2017, with the Blaugrana swooping to secure him following Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Although there's no questioning the talent the winger possesses, his time in Barcelona has been far from straightforward. An injury prevented him from gathering momentum early last term and since then he's not been able to find consistency on the field.

The fact Valverde turned to Rafinha for the clash against Inter on Wednesday felt significant, especially given Barca were without the attacking threat of Messi. 

While Dembele does have the ability to light up a game, he can also be frustrating to watch, as The Spanish Football Podcast alluded to earlier in the campaign:

What the 21-year-old needs to find some regularity is minutes on the field and a set position in the team. However, given the questions about his attitude and the competition for places at Barcelona, that still feels a long way off for Dembele as things stand.

Granted, these are still early days in Dembele's career and he has already gone through a lot for a player who is still so young. 

Even so, concerns about his application continue to linger and that'll be a worry for Cules who want to see their no. 11 flourish in months and years to come.

Related

    Mediapro Offered $342M for Camp Nou Naming Rights

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Mediapro Offered $342M for Camp Nou Naming Rights

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Justin Kluivert Would 'Love' Barca Move, Says Father Patrick

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Justin Kluivert Would 'Love' Barca Move, Says Father Patrick

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    City Set to Lose Brahim Diaz with Madrid & Dortmund Keen

    World Football logo
    World Football

    City Set to Lose Brahim Diaz with Madrid & Dortmund Keen

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Inside Real Madrid's State of Pre-Clasico Chaos

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inside Real Madrid's State of Pre-Clasico Chaos

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report