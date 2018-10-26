Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

No. 1 Purdue football fan Tyler Trent, who has bone cancer, is inspiring the whole program.

Trent was diagnosed at 15 and decided to attend Purdue at 17 while undergoing treatment. Watch the video above for more about Trent's journey and his love for the Boilermakers.

                         

