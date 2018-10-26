Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: World Series Game 3 Odds, Betting Pick

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox will go for a commanding 3-0 lead in the World Series and try to stay unbeaten on the road this postseason Friday, when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers as road underdogs at sportsbooks for Game 3. The Red Sox are 5-0 away from home in the playoffs, averaging eight runs per game.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -155 favorites (wager $155 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs.



Why the Red Sox Can Pay on the MLB Lines

All the pressure is on Los Angeles to perform, putting Boston in an ideal position. The worst-case scenario is the Red Sox lose three in a row at Dodger Stadium and return home for Game 6 in a must-win situation, but they have dropped three straight only once in the previous two months.

Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28 ERA) will get the call in Game 3 and was great on the road during the regular season with a 10-3 mark and 3.86 ERA. In the postseason, Porcello started the team's 8-6 win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, giving up four runs in four innings. Prior to that, he allowed one run in six innings in the playoffs.

Why the Dodgers Can Pay on the MLB Lines

The Dodgers have not lost three consecutive games since August 22, so the odds are against that trend repeating itself here, especially in L.A. Manager Dave Roberts will get his big hitters back in the starting lineup, including outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The Dodgers will also turn to rookie pitcher Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62 ERA) in this key spot, as he was 4-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 13 regular-season games at home, limiting opposing hitters to a .174 batting average. Buehler is coming off an outstanding effort in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, surrendering only one run on a solo home run and six hits overall in a 5-1 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Smart Betting Pick

Boston has won 14 of its past 16 World Series games en route to taking home three titles. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has struggled offensively, getting outscored 12-6 in the first two games. The weather will be much warmer in Los Angeles, which should benefit both offenses, so there is no advantage for the home team. Bet the Red Sox to continue their road run.

MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone over in 12 of Boston's past 16 games.

The total has gone over in seven of Boston's past 10 games on the road.

Boston is 5-0 in its past five games on the road.

