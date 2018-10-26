World Series 2018: Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 3 Pitching Preview, Predictions

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home Friday, and they are hoping a change in venue from a cold, nasty and damp Fenway Park to the warm and comforting environment in Los Angeles will turn things around and help them battle back from the 0-2 deficit they face in Game 3 of the World Series.

After facing Boston left-handed starters Chris Sale and David Price in the first two games of the Fall Classic, the Dodgers will face right-hander Rick Porcello.

The Red Sox and Dodgers will meet Friday at 8:09 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium and the game will be televised by Fox.

Porcello is not going to come at the Dodgers with a blazing 95-plus-miles-per-hour fastball, a 12-to-6 curveball or a slider that breaks 48 inches or more. Instead, Porcello features an array of pitches—fastball, curve, slider and changeup—and he mixes them up to cause problems for opposing hitters.

Porcello is a workhorse who led the Red Sox with 191.1 innings pitched and wins with 17. When he is on his game, he is capable of pitching six innings or more, preventing opposing teams from stringing runs together and keeping his team in the game.

Porcello struck out 190 and walked 48 batters, opposing hitters hit .241 against him, and he allowed a team-high 27 home runs. His 1.18 WHIP indicates that the Dodgers should not be intimidated when they step into the batter's box against him, and his 4.28 earned-run average confirms that.

Manager Dave Roberts used right-handed lineups against Sale and Price to the point that three of his best power hitters were left on the bench at the start of the game. However, left-handed hitters Max Muncy (35 HR), Cody Bellinger (25 HR) and Joc Pederson (25 HR) will all be in the lineup against Porcello, and Roberts is clearly depending on their long ball power in this game.

The Dodgers will counter with hard-throwing right-hander Walker Buehler to get them back in the series. Buehler's fastball reaches 97 MPH, and he throws harder than previous starters Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

In addition to using that fastball as a swing-and-miss pitch—he struck out 151 batters in 137.1 innings—he also has a curveball that he uses to get hitters off balance that regularly results in ground balls. Buehler had a 2.62 ERA in the regular season and an impressive 0.96 WHIP.

Buehler got the ball in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and he was able to limit the National League Central champions to a Christian Yelich solo home run in 4.2 innings of impressive work.

However, it's one thing to hold down the Brewers, it's quite another to hold down the relentless Red Sox attack. Mookie Betts (.346 batting average, 32 home runs, 30 stolen bases) sets the tone at the top of the lineup, and J.D. Martinez (43 home runs, 130 runs batted in) is the Boston hammer in the middle of the order.

Add in Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers and the Boston offense can clearly string big hits together and pile up runs.

Martinez's status in this game is not certain because he injured his ankle in Game 1 while rounding second base. Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Martinez would receive treatment Friday before a decision would be made if he could play the outfield in Game 3.

If he can play, the likelihood is that Martinez will go to right field, and Betts will move to centerfield in place of ALCS MVP Jackie Bradley Jr. That was Boston's normal alignment when the team played road games in National League stadiums during the regular season.

If he can't start, manager Alex Cora will likely use Martinez as a pinch-hitter in a key situation.

Prediction

Buehler is a tough pitcher with a plus fastball and a good curveball, but the Red Sox have been the most productive offensive team in baseball, and their offensive success has continued in the postseason. They should be able to put runs on the board at Dodger Stadium.

Porcello is the X-factor in this game. When he is on his game, he can dominate a lineup. However, the Dodgers should be able to score against him if he is not at his best. Since they are a home-run-dependent lineup and Porcello tends to give up the long ball, it would not be a surprise to see the Dodgers belt a couple of long balls.

It seems likely that both teams will get their offense going here, and it will come down to late-inning scoring. The Red Sox have dominated on the road to this point—5-0 away from Fenway Park in the postseason—and they will get the late runs that matter most.

Boston's road success continues, and the Red Sox take a 3-0 lead in the series.