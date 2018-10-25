Jim Duggan Defends WWE for Keeping Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia Amid Criticism

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

WWE legend Jim Hacksaw Duggan appears at WWE Wrestlemania Axxess, a fan event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Thursday, March 29, 2012 in Miami Beach, Fla. Wrestlemania XXVIII will be held Sunday at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/StarPix, Dave Allocca)
Dave Allocca/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan supports the company's decision to hold its Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 2. 

"You can't control what goes on in other parts of the world," Duggan said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "... You just can't hold the rest of the world to our values and what happens over there happens over there."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report