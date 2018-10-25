Russell Westbrook's Ex-Teammate: 'It Wasn't Always Fun' to Play with Thunder PG

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is one of the best overall players in the NBA, but apparently, it's not always fun playing alongside him.

"It wasn't always fun," a former teammate said of the point guard, per Royce Young of ESPN. "The first few years [I played with him], it was. But things got more and more out of control."

Other teammates have reportedly complained about his "stubbornness and single-minded approach."

The issues apparently limited the chemistry last season after Paul George and Carmelo Anthony joined the roster, especially at the beginning of the year.

However, George appreciated Westbrook's attitude on the court, which likely helped convince him to re-sign with the Thunder this offseason.

"My thing is, I like if I go on that court and there's a guy I don't have to worry about," George said of Westbrook. "He's going to bring it. When I look at Zero, I have no worries that night about what I'm gonna get out of him. I know he's gonna bring it, he's going to give everything he has. I like that. That motivates me, that pushes me, that keeps me going."

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in each of the last two seasons, winning the MVP award in 2016-17, so there is no question about his ability. However, his efficiency is lacking at times, and he hasn't seen as much team success in the past two years since Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors.

While the 29-year-old has been a divisive figure among fans since entering the league, this apparently is also the case for his teammates.