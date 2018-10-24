Pac-12 ADs Endorse Replay Improvements After Controversial Targeting Reversal

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Field Judge Michael Hall (right) and Back Judge Steve Hudson (left) signal a score during an NCAA Pac-12 football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal on September 23, 2017 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
David Madison/Getty Images

An internal review of the instant replay system in place for Pac-12 football found there were not "adequately clear and thorough procedures" in place following a targeting controversy in a September game between USC and Washington State. 

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press shared a statement from the athletic directors of the conference reading, in part, "The Athletic Directors of the Pac-12 Conference have today endorsed the findings and recommendations of an internal review that would strengthen the Conference's instant replay officiating procedures in football games."

The review recommended the following three steps, as described by the conference's statement:

"A protocol that clearly states that the instant replay supervisor in the San Francisco centralized replay facility has final decision-making authority and that no administrator shall play any role in the deliberations.

"The development of a comprehensive manual governing all aspects of instant replay officiating, including detailed protocols and procedures.

"Disciplinary measures imposed on certain Pac-12 personnel responsible for inadequate procedures and involved in the inappropriate influencing of the replay official's decision in the USC vs. Washington State game."

The play in question that initiated this came during USC's victory over Washington State on Sept. 21.

Washington State linebacker Logan Tago was whistled for roughing the passer for a hit on USC quarterback JT Daniels. The play was reviewed for targeting, which would have resulted in Tago's ejection, but targeting was not called.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports cited an internal replay report and noted in-stadium replay officials and replay officials in the conference's San Francisco office deemed it targeting. However, the report revealed Woodie Dixon, the Pac-12 general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs, stepped in and said it wasn't targeting.

Dixon isn't a trained official but overruled the in-stadium officials and the Pac-12 command center.

John Canzano of the Oregonian said the Pac-12 had a "trust problem" in the aftermath of the controversy and said "the perception already exists that the conference operates with a band of inferior officials."

The athletic directors endorsed these three steps, though, in an effort to remedy the trust problem and avoid significant officiating controversy in the future.

Related

    Could the 'Defending Champs' Get a Shot at a Real Title?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Could the 'Defending Champs' Get a Shot at a Real Title?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Coach Al Golden Sues Miami, Alleging He's Owed $3M

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-Coach Al Golden Sues Miami, Alleging He's Owed $3M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 9 Rankings and Playoff Forecast

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Week 9 Rankings and Playoff Forecast

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 1 High School QB and OU Commit Ruled Ineligible

    College Football logo
    College Football

    No. 1 High School QB and OU Commit Ruled Ineligible

    SI.com
    via SI.com