Joel Embiid Given Warning for Flopping; Andre Drummond's Technical Rescinded

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 23: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons on October 23, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Sevald/Getty Images

The NBA announced Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has received a warning for violating its anti-flopping rules in Tuesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The league also rescinded a technical foul given to Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Late in the fourth quarter, Embiid flopped to draw Drummond's second technical, which caused the Pistons big man to be ejected from the game.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Simmons Plans to Return Tonight vs. Bucks

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Report: Simmons Plans to Return Tonight vs. Bucks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles?

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Luke Fined $15K for Criticizing Officials

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luke Fined $15K for Criticizing Officials

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Blake's 50-Point Outburst Sends a Message

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blake's 50-Point Outburst Sends a Message

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report