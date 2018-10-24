Joel Embiid Given Warning for Flopping; Andre Drummond's Technical Rescinded

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

The NBA announced Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has received a warning for violating its anti-flopping rules in Tuesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The league also rescinded a technical foul given to Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Late in the fourth quarter, Embiid flopped to draw Drummond's second technical, which caused the Pistons big man to be ejected from the game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

