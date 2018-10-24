Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Oklahoma State owns the bragging rights in the recent rivalry with Texas, winning six of the last eight meetings outright, including the last three in a row, going 5-3 against the spread along the way. But the Cowboys will play as home dogs when they tangle with the Longhorns on Saturday night in Stillwater.

College football point spread: The Longhorns opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.2-33.0 Cowboys (College football picks on every game)

Why the Texas Longhorns can cover the spread

Texas extended its winning streak to six in a row with a 23-17 victory over Baylor two weeks ago. The Longhorns then enjoyed last week off.

Texas trailed the Bears two weeks ago 7-3 after one quarter but used a 20-3 run to take a 23-10 lead into halftime, then hung on from there to stave off Baylor's upset bid.

On the day the Longhorns out-gained the Bears 389-328, held a 25-19 edge in first downs and won the ground battle 170-88. Near the end, the Texas defense forced three straight incompletions in its own red zone to secure the victory.

The Longhorns have now out-gained and out-rushed four of their last six opponents. At 4-0 in conference play Texas leads the Big 12 by a game over West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

Oklahoma State started 3-0 this year, but now shoots to stop a two-game losing skid after falling at Kansas State two weeks ago 31-12. The Cowboys then had last week off to stew.

OSU led the Wildcats two weeks ago 3-0 early and 6-3 at the half. The Cowboys then fell down 17-6, got back within one score at 17-12 early in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

Oklahoma State has now out-gained and out-rushed four of its seven opponents this season. Also, with that win over Boise State earlier this season the Cowboys are now 3-1 both SU and ATS their last four games as home dogs.

Smart betting pick

Oklahoma State won this matchup last season 13-10 in Austin, but the Longhorns covered as seven-point dogs. Now, the Cowboys are not as good as they were that day, while Texas is improved. Also, while the Longhorns are unsure who will play quarterback this week, they're lucky they've got two guys who can handle the job. Smart money here takes Texas.

College football betting trends

Texas is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games vs Oklahoma State.

The total has gone under in four of Texas' last five games vs Oklahoma State.

Texas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road vs Oklahoma State.

