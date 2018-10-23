Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond Ejection: 'I Own a Lot of Real Estate in His Head'

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is taking full credit for getting Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond ejected toward the end of Tuesday's battle, noting his opponent is still thinking about him.

"All I was doing was talking and playing basketball," Embiid added.

Drummond was ejected in the final minute of regulation of a two-point game that eventually went to overtime. The Pistons survived without him and came through with a 133-132 win at Little Caesars Arena.

The play that got Drummond tossed also appeared to be a dive from Embiid, plus some extra chatter after the foul:

Drummond also struggled when he was on the floor, going 6-of-20 from the field with five turnovers while Embiid finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Of course, this individual battle didn't seem to matter when Blake Griffin scored 50 points in the win.

Still, Embiid continues to get under the skin of opposing players and apparently now has enough power to get a two-time All-Star ejected.

Things could now get interesting when these two teams meet again in less than two weeks, with a battle scheduled for Nov. 3 in Philadelphia.