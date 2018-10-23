Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond Ejection: 'I Own a Lot of Real Estate in His Head'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 23: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons on October 23, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is taking full credit for getting Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond ejected toward the end of Tuesday's battle, noting his opponent is still thinking about him.

"All I was doing was talking and playing basketball," Embiid added.

Drummond was ejected in the final minute of regulation of a two-point game that eventually went to overtime. The Pistons survived without him and came through with a 133-132 win at Little Caesars Arena.

The play that got Drummond tossed also appeared to be a dive from Embiid, plus some extra chatter after the foul:

Drummond also struggled when he was on the floor, going 6-of-20 from the field with five turnovers while Embiid finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Of course, this individual battle didn't seem to matter when Blake Griffin scored 50 points in the win.

Still, Embiid continues to get under the skin of opposing players and apparently now has enough power to get a two-time All-Star ejected.

Things could now get interesting when these two teams meet again in less than two weeks, with a battle scheduled for Nov. 3 in Philadelphia.

Related

    Worse Teammate: Rondo or CP3?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Worse Teammate: Rondo or CP3?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Morey Throws Shade at Rondo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Morey Throws Shade at Rondo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Best Shooter at Every Position

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Best Shooter at Every Position

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    How Long Can 76ers Keep Coddling Fultz?

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    How Long Can 76ers Keep Coddling Fultz?

    Brad Botkin
    via CBSSports.com