Patrick Peterson Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year, $10M Contract with Vikings

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Patrick Peterson will play for a different team than the Arizona Cardinals for the first time in his NFL career.

The veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There was a time when it appeared as if Peterson's tenure with the Cardinals would come to an end via trade and not free agency.

Schefter reported the LSU product asked Arizona for a trade after Week 7 of the 2018 campaign and "desperately" wanted out following an abysmal 1-6 start to that season. However, he ultimately apologized for requesting the trade when he played in the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am in 2019, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

General manager Steve Keim also told Doug & Wolf on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station in 2020 he wanted to see the playmaker retire as a Cardinal.

Alas, that will not be the case after Minnesota jumped at the opportunity to add the talented playmaker.

Peterson has been to the Pro Bowl in eight of his 10 seasons since the Cardinals selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, and he was often a bright spot on an otherwise lackluster team.

Despite his head-turning play, Arizona reached the playoffs in just two of his first 10 seasons.

Peterson will look to make the playoffs for a new team by providing a stabilizing veteran force on the defensive side as they look to compete with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. While he missed the Pro Bowl the last two seasons, he is still just 30 years old and figures to be a key piece of his new team's defense.

That is especially the case after signing this new deal as he looks to turn an impressive individual career into one that features a Super Bowl title.