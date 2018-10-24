Report: Vikings' Dalvin Cook Expected to Miss Next 2 Games with Hamstring Injury

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is reportedly set to sit out three more weeks—games against the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions and the team's bye—with a lingering hamstring injury.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com provided the update Wednesday.

The Vikings selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 draft. While he's flashed high-end potential when healthy, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt during his rookie season, he's struggled to stay on the field because of injuries.

The 23-year-old Florida State product played just four games last year before suffering a torn ACL that landed him on injured reserve. He returned for the start of the 2018 campaign but made just two appearances before suffering the hamstring injury.

If he's forced out of the starting lineup again, Latavius Murray will once again receive a majority of the backfield snaps. It could also create more chances for the rookie rushing tandem of Mike Boone and Roc Thomas.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Cook's career so far after he looked like a future star for the franchise.

For fantasy advice on the Vikings' backfield situation, click here.