Latavius Murray Fantasy Outlook with Injured Dalvin Cook Reportedly Out 2 Games

Howard Simmons/Associated Press

Latavius Murray may be in line for a sustained run as the Minnesota Vikings' starting running back because of Dalvin Cook's nagging hamstring injury.

According to ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, league sources believe Cook will miss Minnesota's next two games—contests against the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions—before the Vikings have their bye in Week 10.

With Cook still on the shelf, fantasy football owners have to be wondering if Murray is a no-doubt starter. He is.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, injuries have hampered Cook in each of his first two years. However, Murray has been ready. He ran for 842 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 and helped the team reach the NFC Championship Game.

After Cook suffered a hamstring injury early this season, Murray once again played well. He ran for 266 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns during a three-game stretch. That included a 155-yard, one-score performance in Week 6.

Overall this season, Murray has 330 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The 6'3", 230-pound back has a nose for the end zone, as he's scored 26 times from 2015 to 2017.

The only thing missing in terms of Murray's fantasy value is his lack of receptions. While he caught 74 total passes during his final two years with the Oakland Raiders, he had just 15 receptions in his first season in Minnesota last year. He has 12 receptions for 77 yards this season.

C.J. Ham, among others, will likely play a bigger role on passing downs.

Murray has proved he can move the ball in chunks and score. If he's still available on the waiver wire, scoop him up and start him as an RB2 with confidence until Cook returns.