Dalvin Cook Inactive vs. Cardinals with Hamstring Injury

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings listed running back Dalvin Cook as out with a hamstring injury for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 23-year-old has been limited by a hamstring injury for much of the 2018 season, keeping him off the field for Weeks 3 and 5 and slowing him down when he has been active.

This struggle to stay on the field comes after his rookie season, when he was limited to just four games after tearing his ACL in Week 4 of the 2017 season.

The inability to stay healthy has become a significant concern for the 2017 second-round draft pick.

Cook has the potential to be an elite player at his position when healthy, showcasing an impressive versatility last season as well as during his time at Florida State.

Unfortunately, his injuries have held him back in 2018 as he only has 98 rushing yards in three games thus far.

Latavius Murray should continue to get the bulk of carries out of the backfield while Cook is unavailable, and Roc Thomas and Mike Boone could also see additional snaps.