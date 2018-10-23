Dean Ambrose Turns Heel, Attacks Seth Rollins After Winning Raw Tag Team Title

Credit: WWE.com

The Shield's short-lived reunion is over.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins successfully captured the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday night, but Ambrose turned on his tag partner and hit Rollins with Dirty Deeds. The attack continued outside the ring before Ambrose exited through the crowd.

WWE has teased possible dissension in The Shield in recent weeks, with Ambrose the lightning rod for the issues.

The team's second breakup was likely inevitable before real life intervened to hasten the group's demise. Roman Reigns open up Raw Monday night by announcing that his leukemia has returned and he'd be taking an indefinite leave of absence.

The Shield simply isn't The Shield without all three members. Take Reigns out of the mix, and Ambrose and Rollins become merely a very good tag team—not a devastating group capable of wreaking havoc on WWE.

The immediate question is what this means for the Raw tag titles. WWE has seen some strange bedfellows hold the tag team championships before. The Rock and Mankind held the belts for multiple stretches in 1999. Daniel Bryan and Kane forged an unlikely partnership from 2012 through 2013.

But the animus between Ambrose and Rollins seemingly makes it impossible for them to continue as champions.

Perhaps acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin will simply vacate the titles, or he could set up a match where Rollins puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ambrose and the winner gets the tag titles as well.