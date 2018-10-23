World Series 2018: Schedule and Predictions for Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 1

Associated Press

The celebration in Milwaukee is over, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox get down to the serious business of winning the World Series.

The Dodgers showed plenty of character and confidence in winning the seventh game of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road. They had lost Game 6 and the momentum, but young Walker Buehler shut down the Milwaukee bats while Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig each hit home runs to seize control.

The Brewers had been razor sharp as they reached the NLCS and had the look of a team of destiny, but the Dodgers were able to quell Milwaukee's momentum and find a way back to the World Series for a second consecutive year.

Los Angeles fell a game short as it lost to the Houston Astros in seven games, and now they have to take on a juggernaut of a Red Sox team that beat the Astros in five games in the ALCS.

The World Series opens Tuesday night at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox have home-field advantage based on their 108-win season.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 23 (Game 1): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 24 (Game 2): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Friday, October 26 (Game 3): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 27 (Game 4): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 28 (Game 5, if necessary): Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 30 (Game 6, if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 31 (Game 7, if necessary): Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

The series commences with two of the best pitchers in the game facing each other. The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound, while Chris Sale will get the start for the Red Sox.

Kershaw has been a dominant regular-season pitcher throughout his career, as he made the All-Star team every season from 2011 through 2017. He has a career regular-season record of 153-69 with a 2.39 earned-run average and a 1.005 WHIP.

However, the 30-year-old has been an ordinary pitcher in the postseason with a 9-8 career record and a 4.09 ERA and a 1.057 WHIP.

Kershaw pitched the final inning of Game 7 against the Brewers, but he does not expect those 15 pitches to have any impact on his effectiveness in Game 1 against Boston.

"It was fine," he said, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. "It was somewhat of a normal inning, which was good. I tried to throw as few pitches as possible in the bullpen before."

Sale has been a dominant pitcher in his nine-year career, and the first seven of those seasons came with the Chicago White Sox. He was traded to Boston after the 2016 season, and last year was the first time he had a chance to pitch in the postseason.

He struggled in two games against the Astros in 2017, but he looked good in the ALDS against the Yankees this year as he allowed two runs in 6.1 innings and picked up a win in the series opener.

Sale has had shoulder difficulties in the second half of the season, and he was not at his best against the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS. However, he has not pitched since October 13, and the Red Sox are hoping he will be at full strength for this game.

The Red Sox are minus-145 favorites to earn the win in the World Series opener, while the Dodgers are plus-125 underdogs, per OddsShark. A Red Sox backer has to risk $145 to win $100, while Dodger supporters will put up $100 to win $125.

Kershaw will try to hold the powerful Red Sox lineup in check with his superb fastball and 12-to-6 curveball.

Boston led the major leagues in runs scored, and they are led by the intimidating combination of Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Betts had 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases in addition to leading the major leagues with a .346 batting average, while Martinez hammered 43 home runs and led the major leagues with 130 runs batted in and had a .330 batting average.

The Dodgers are a solid offensive team that showed the ability to hit the long ball. Seven Dodgers hit 21 or more home runs, led by Max Muncy who pounded 35 long balls. Sale will try to limit Los Angeles with his slider and fastball.

Prediction

The Dodgers should have an excellent chance in Game 1, because Kershaw has a chance to shut the Red Sox down if he is at his best. However, if he is anything but, the advantage swings to the Red Sox.

Sale is also a shutdown pitcher, but it's difficult to predict that he will be overpowering because of the difficulties he faced in the second half of the season.

Look for a low-scoring game, and we expect the Red Sox to figure it out in the late innings. Boston wins Game 1 as Betts and Martinez set the tone for the rest of the World Series.