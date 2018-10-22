2018 World Series Odds: Red Sox Favored over Dodgers in Latest Game 1 Lines

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw may be the best pitcher of his generation, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are underdogs for Tuesday's Game 1 of the World Series even though the three-time Cy Young winner will be on the mound.

Per OddsShark, Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox are listed as -150 favorites (bet $150 to win $100) for Tuesday's game at Fenway Park, while the Dodgers are +135 (bet $100 to win $135). 

The starting pitchers will be under the spotlight in Game 1 considering Kershaw is still trying to shake the narrative he struggles in the postseason and Sale dealt with health concerns during the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Kershaw is a seven-time All-Star and five-time ERA title winner who 2014 National League MVP as a starting pitcher, but his career postseason ERA is a pedestrian 4.09 compared to his sparkling 2.39 mark in the regular season.

The southpaw has done what he can to shed the playoff concerns with a 2.37 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in four appearances in this year's playoffs, but his resume is still missing a World Series title. He can set the tone for the Dodgers right out of the gate with an impressive performance and help them negate the Red Sox's home field advantage.

Boston will counter with Sale, who was hospitalized during the ALCS and couldn't start Game 5. He told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald it was a belly button pierceing that caused him problems, saying "I had irritation from a belly button ring. Constantly taking it in and out caused irritation. Doctors and nurses at MGH were awesome. Things happen. You handle them. And keep moving forward."

Despite the setback, Bovada (h/t OddsShark) listed Sale as the favorite to win the MVP after finishing the regular season with a 2.11 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. He narrowly edged teammates Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, as well as Kershaw:

Las Vegas believes the combination of Sale, home-field advantage, and an offense that led all of baseball in runs (876), hits (1,509), doubles (355), batting average (.268), on-base percentage (.339) and slugging percentage (.453) will be enough to top Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 1.

Related

    Pitch-Tipping Could Be Big Problem in WS

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pitch-Tipping Could Be Big Problem in WS

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Full World Series Preview 🔮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Full World Series Preview 🔮

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Kershaw Officially Named Game 1 Starter

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kershaw Officially Named Game 1 Starter

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Game 1 of the World Series Is Going to Be a Cold One

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Game 1 of the World Series Is Going to Be a Cold One

    Boston.com
    via Boston.com