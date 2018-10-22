Texas QB Sam Ehlinger 'On Schedule' to Return from Shoulder Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Despite suffering a first-degree sprain in his shoulder two weeks, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is "on schedule" to play Saturday against Oklahoma State, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

"Sam's progress is great," head coach Tom Herman said. "It's another thing to let the ball rip and roar around the field during a practice. We'll know more (Tuesday) when we put the pads on."

The injury first occurred during the Oct. 13 win over Baylor, but fortunately, Texas had a bye last week, giving the quarterback extra recovery time before the next game.

Ehlinger was off to a great start before the injury, throwing 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions, both of which came in the Week 1 loss to Maryland. He also has six rushing touchdowns during the six-game winning streak that saw the Longhorns jump to No. 6 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll.

Shane Buechele took over under center when Ehlinger went down against Baylor and had moderate success in his first action of the season. The junior finished 20-of-34 for 184 yards with one touchdown and one interception while holding on for a 23-17 win.

Fortunately, Buechele does have plenty of experience if he is needed for a longer stretch, starting most of his freshman year and part of his sophomore season before Ehlinger took over. He has 29 touchdown passes in 22 career games.

Texas fans likely won't want to find out if he's right, preferring Ehlinger to be 100 percent by the time the squad takes the field Saturday.