Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Odds, College Football Betting Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Florida is 3-1 straight up over the last four rivalry meetings with Georgia, and 7-3 against the spread over the last 10. But the Bulldogs put a hurting on the Gators last year. In a huge game in the SEC East Florida and Georgia meet Saturday afternoon at the big cocktail party in Jacksonville, Florida.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as nine-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.0-26.7 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Florida Gators can cover the spread

The Gators are 5-0 both SU and ATS their last five times out after winning at Vanderbilt two weeks ago 37-27. Florida then enjoyed last week off.

The Gators spotted the Commodores the first seven points of the game two weeks ago and trailed 21-3 well into the second quarter. But a 24-0 run spanning the halves gave Florida the lead for good, and a field goal with less than a minute to go gave the Gators the unlikely cover as 9.5-point favorites.

On the day Florida out-gained Vanderbilt 576-336, out-rushed the Commodores 292-107, held a 31-17 edge in first downs and a 36/24 advantage in time of possession. The Gators also converted on 12 of 19 third-down situations, while holding Vandy to just three for 12 on third downs.

Florida has now out-gained and out-rushed each of its last five opponents.

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

The Bulldogs started 6-0 this season, putting up big offensive numbers in the process. But Georgia is looking to bounce back this week after losing at LSU two weeks ago 36-16. The Bulldogs then also had last week off to stew.

Georgia fell down to the Tigers at Death Valley 16-0 at the half, only trailed 19-9 into the fourth quarter but could get no closer in a puzzlingly flat performance. On the day the Bulldogs got beat on the stat sheet but what really hurt was an early turnover inside the LSU red zone that basically created a 10-point swing against them, at a point when the game was still up for grabs.

Prior to that game Georgia had out-gained and out-rushed each of its first six opponents this season, most by wide margins. The Bulldogs also won their first four SEC games by an average score of 41-18.

Smart betting pick

Georgia won this matchup last year 42-7, easily covering as a 13-point favorite, but the Bulldogs are not as good right now as they were then, while the Gators are undoubtedly improved. Smart money here likes Florida and the points.

College football betting trends

Florida is 3-1 SU and ATS in its last four games vs Georgia.

The total has gone over in four of Georgia's last five games in October.

Florida is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in October.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.