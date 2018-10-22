Cavaliers' JR Smith on DNP vs. Hawks: 'Ask the Organization'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Suffice it to say Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is not happy with his playing time.

Smith said "ask the organization" in reply to an Instagram comment asking why he did not play in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He also addressed the situation on Twitter.

"Some things are just beyond your control," Smith tweeted.

Smith has played just four minutes through the Cavs' first three games, all losses. He is making $14.7 million this season.

