Cavaliers' JR Smith on DNP vs. Hawks: 'Ask the Organization'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 21: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after narrowly missing a half court shot during warms ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Suffice it to say Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is not happy with his playing time.

Smith said "ask the organization" in reply to an Instagram comment asking why he did not play in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He also addressed the situation on Twitter.

"Some things are just beyond your control," Smith tweeted.

Smith has played just four minutes through the Cavs' first three games, all losses. He is making $14.7 million this season.

        

