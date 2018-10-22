Report: 'Industry Speculation' Is Joe Girardi Is Waiting for Cubs Job

Report: 'Industry Speculation' Is Joe Girardi Is Waiting for Cubs JobOctober 22, 2018
Former Florida Marlins and New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi remains available for teams with a job opening, though according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, Girardi may be holding out for the Chicago Cubs position to become open a year from now:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Girardi surprised reds by pulling out Friday. He had a chance to win job at that point but they never got to point of talking money with him. He also pulled out of rangers derby. Industry speculation: he’s waiting a year on Chicago
Girardi, 54, last managed the Yankees in 2017. In 10 years in New York, he went 910-710, leading the team to six postseasons and a 2009 World Series title.
