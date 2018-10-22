Report: 'Industry Speculation' Is Joe Girardi Is Waiting for Cubs Job

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Former Florida Marlins and New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi remains available for teams with a job opening, though according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, Girardi may be holding out for the Chicago Cubs position to become open a year from now:

Girardi, 54, last managed the Yankees in 2017. In 10 years in New York, he went 910-710, leading the team to six postseasons and a 2009 World Series title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.