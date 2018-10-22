Report: 'Industry Speculation' Is Joe Girardi Is Waiting for Cubs Job

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Former Florida Marlins and New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi remains available for teams with a job opening, though according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, Girardi may be holding out for the Chicago Cubs position to become open a year from now:

Girardi, 54, last managed the Yankees in 2017. In 10 years in New York, he went 910-710, leading the team to six postseasons and a 2009 World Series title.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

