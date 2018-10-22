Jack Sears Will Be USC's Starting QB vs. Arizona State Due to Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Jack Sears #10 of the USC Trojans warms up before playing Colorado Buffaloes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Third-string USC quarterback Jack Sears is preparing as the Trojans starter for Saturday's game against Arizona State.

"I'm a big fan of Jack. I always have been," Trojans coach Clay Helton told reporters. "If [Sears is] given the opportunities, I think he'll do a great job."

Sears will be the starter because of injuries to JT Daniels and Matt Fink. Daniels is in concussion protocol, and Fink suffered broken ribs in Saturday's game against Utah.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

