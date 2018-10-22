Jack Sears Will Be USC's Starting QB vs. Arizona State Due to Injury

John McCoy/Getty Images

Third-string USC quarterback Jack Sears is preparing as the Trojans starter for Saturday's game against Arizona State.

"I'm a big fan of Jack. I always have been," Trojans coach Clay Helton told reporters. "If [Sears is] given the opportunities, I think he'll do a great job."

Sears will be the starter because of injuries to JT Daniels and Matt Fink. Daniels is in concussion protocol, and Fink suffered broken ribs in Saturday's game against Utah.

